Search

27 Oct 2022

Dundalk man arrested for public order offences outside his ex-girlfriend's house

Dundalk man arrested for public order offences outside his ex-girlfriend's house

Reporter:

Court Reporter

27 Oct 2022 9:33 PM

A 33 year old man who was arrested for public order offences following a dispute outside his then ex-girlfriend's home, was given a one month suspended sentence at Dundalk district court last week.

Shane McDonald with an address at the Simon Community, Barrack Street, Dundalk was charged with being intoxicated in a public place and using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at Gort na Mara, Blackrock on December 22nd last.

The court heard the woman had asked gardai to just move him on, but he became aggressive and called her a slut.

Mr. McDonald was cautioned about his behaviour on the green area of the estate but was subsequently arrested.

Dundalk court: Sentenced for welfare fraud

Serious assault at Christmas party in Dundalk

The court heard he had 42 previous convictions including 16 under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act, and the relationship had since resumed. 

The Defence explained Mr. McDonald's life has been ravaged by a drug addiction and while he 'falls off the wagon from time to time' he is now on a methadone  treatment programme.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a one month sentence but suspended it on the defendant entering a bond to be of good behaviour for the next 12 months.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media