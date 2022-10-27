Dundalk man arrested for public order offences outside his ex-girlfriend's house

A 33 year old man who was arrested for public order offences following a dispute outside his then ex-girlfriend's home, was given a one month suspended sentence at Dundalk district court last week.

Shane McDonald with an address at the Simon Community, Barrack Street, Dundalk was charged with being intoxicated in a public place and using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at Gort na Mara, Blackrock on December 22nd last.

The court heard the woman had asked gardai to just move him on, but he became aggressive and called her a slut.

Mr. McDonald was cautioned about his behaviour on the green area of the estate but was subsequently arrested.

The court heard he had 42 previous convictions including 16 under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act, and the relationship had since resumed.

The Defence explained Mr. McDonald's life has been ravaged by a drug addiction and while he 'falls off the wagon from time to time' he is now on a methadone treatment programme.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a one month sentence but suspended it on the defendant entering a bond to be of good behaviour for the next 12 months.