McConnon heaps praise on panel as Ardee survive Longford scare

Ardee St Marys fans have become accustomed to having to endure late torture before finally seeing their side come out on top. There was late drama against Naomh Mairtin and of course who could forget the two cracking county finals against the Newtown Blues.

Back on their home patch, despite creating a decent halftime cushion of five points, they still could not get away from a determined Colmcille, who against all the odds pushed them all the way.

The men from Longford were a stubborn, defensive unit, that made life tough for a side that loves to play a more open style of football.

Yet when it mattered down the stretch, the Louth Champions showed their class, Shane Matthews linking up with Ronan Carroll to grab the third goal that finally put this tie to bed as the game creeped towards injury time. Much to the relief of the home support, Ardee advanced.

“We like to leave the crowd on the edge of their seat I suppose” joked one of their major playmakers Daire McConnon, whose brace of early goals helped create that halftime lead.

“I thought we had them dead and buried in the third quarter. But we were told Colmcille were never going to stop and they didn’t. They just kept pumping ball in and making us work for it.

“I think it was a lapse on concentration from them late one, they were well set up and there was just a point in it. Then Karl Gillespie had a great interception and picked out Ronan Carroll who is never going to give it away.

“We knew they wouldn’t go away but I didn’t expect them to be that sticky, I was quite impressed with how dogged they were.”

With the likes of county men Donal McKenny and Tom Jackson, both county players, being late withdrawals from the Ardee team, some worried that these were players the Men in Blue could not live without.

However, this is a very special group, with a well of talent that is the envy of most clubs throughout the county. Despite losing such top-class names, McConnon had complete faith in those tasked with replacing them, while also acknowledging the role the extended squad has had on their success.

“Theres massive depth to out panel, even with Donal and Tom missing. If you take them out of probably any other team, then they are probably not going to win this game, but we have great belief in our subs.

“It is such a strong panel, I think there is 40 lads or so here, 30 of which could easily play Senior Football and that is what got us over the line today.

“Evan Malone came in, hadn’t played since the group stages, it was a huge day for him. And there’s a few others who I would imagine are disappointed to have missed out, the likes of Niall Eccles, Tiernan too who could have easily played there today.

“They will be disappointed, but that is what strives us in training. Our training games are so competitive, that’s all thanks to them.

“With that in mind I was delighted in a way to see fresh faces, but that’s not say I don’t want to see Donal and Tom coming back, as they are huge players for us. Thankfully we have a great squad.”