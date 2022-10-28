Iarnród Éireann reminds Dundalk rail users of revised timetable this weekend

Clarke Train Station Dundalk
Iarnród Éireann has reminded customers that a revised timetable will be in place this October Bank Holiday weekend on all routes. Customers should check times before travel for alterations at www.irishrail.ie or the Iarnród Éireann app, and book Intercity travel in advance at www.irishrail.ie .
It advises that customers should note in particular that major works are taking place on the Dublin/Belfast line which will result in line closures and alternative arrangements during the weekend.
Howth Junction to Howth / Dundalk – Saturday 29th October to Monday 31st October inclusive
Due to track and overhead line works in Malahide, signalling works between Howth and Howth Junction, and culvert replacement between Drogheda and Dundalk, the following service alterations are in place from Saturday 29th October to Monday 31st October inclusive:
Customers are advised to check times before travel for all routes, with full details at www.irishrail.ie and at the Iarnród Éireann app.
Iarnród Éireann says it wishes to apologise to customers for any inconvenience from these essential works.
