28 Oct 2022

Iarnród Éireann reminds Dundalk rail users of revised timetable this weekend

Major works affecting Howth Junction to Belfast / Howth Saturday to Monday inclusive

Clarke Train Station Dundalk

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

28 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

Iarnród Éireann has reminded customers that a revised timetable will be in place this October Bank Holiday weekend on all routes. Customers should check times before travel for alterations at www.irishrail.ie or the Iarnród Éireann app, and book Intercity travel in advance at www.irishrail.ie .

It advises that customers should note in particular that major works are taking place on the Dublin/Belfast line which will result in line closures and alternative arrangements during the weekend. 

Howth Junction to Howth / Dundalk – Saturday 29th October to Monday 31st October inclusive

Due to track and overhead line works in Malahide, signalling works between Howth and Howth Junction, and culvert replacement between Drogheda and Dundalk, the following service alterations are in place from Saturday 29th October to Monday 31st October inclusive:

  • DART: There will be no DART services between Howth Junction and Howth/Malahide.  Dublin Bus and GoAhead will accept rail tickets to/from affected areas.  DART services will operate between Howth Junction and Greystones.
  • Northern Commuter: There will be no Commuter rail services between Dublin and Drogheda/Dundalk.  A limited bus replacement service will operate between Dublin Connolly and Drogheda, serving Donabate and Balbriggan only.
  • Enterprise: Due to works detailed above, and works by Translink in Northern Ireland, Dublin to Belfast Enterprise rail services will not operate, with bus replacement services operating.

Customers are advised to check times before travel for all routes, with full details at www.irishrail.ie and at the Iarnród Éireann app.

Iarnród Éireann says it wishes to apologise to customers for any inconvenience from these essential works.

News

