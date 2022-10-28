Lilywhites in charge of their own destiny but will have to earn their place in Europe 

There were goals a plenty at Casey’s field last Friday night when Dundalk and Sligo Rovers played out a six-goal thriller with a 3-3 score line.

Keith Ward grabbed a precious point for the local team two minutes into stoppage time with a well taken goal. Despite all this, it was two precious points dropped, as with Pat’s losing a win would have all but sealed third place in the league and guaranteed the club Europa Conference League football.

It would also have guaranteed the club a cash bonus of €500,000 for qualifying for Europe. As it stands, the Lilywhites are two points clear of nearest rivals Pats with two games remaining. The Dublin side can still grab that third spot.

I left the ground on Friday night feeling that the Oriel Park side had missed a great chance with Pats getting beaten 4-1 by Shamrock Rovers and all but sealing their third league title in a row.

However, it was a point gained in the end as the very late equalizer just about pushed the Carrick Road side that bit closer to the promised land.

Sligo ripped Dundalk’s defence asunder on the three occasions they got in for the goals. The ease at which they did it only adds to fears as to how they will get on in the last two games.

Tonight they play Bohemians at home. They finish off their campaign with an away game against Derry City. Dundalk are more than capable of getting all three points on Friday night. But it won’t be easy against Bohemians.

If Bohs put any real concerted pressure on the Dundalk defence they will score, going on how badly the Casey’s Field side are shipping goals these days. However, Dundalk have at last got their scoring boots back netting, five goals in their past two games.

With news that Pat Hoban is at last set to return following an absence of 10 weeks through injury, it’s hoped the local side can get the results needed to see them over the line.

Stephen O’Donnell told the media that Hoban will at least be back in the first team panel. However having missed so much football in the last three months the Dundalk skipper is bound to need time to get back to his razor sharp best.

With so little time left it’s debatable how much of an impact the club’s leading scorer can have on Dundalk’s final game of the season.

Dundalk should beat Bohemians. The last league game is away to Derry City. Preferably, it would be much better for Stephen O’Donnell’s side to have Europe sewn up next week.

If it goes down to the last game of the season against Derry City at the Brandywell I would fear for Dundalk. The Brandywell has always been a difficult venue to go to. With Derry now out of the chase for the league, they will want to put up a good display for their fans in their last home game of the season.

It will also be the week before the cup final. Players will be eager to secure a place in the first eleven with a week to go to the FAI Cup final. On Friday night Shels held Derry to a 1-1 draw at the Brandywell.

Derry may be unbeaten in their last 15 games. Up to now many supporters have felt Derry would beat Shels in the final. This would secure a place in Europe for the 4th placed team in the league.

Well think again Dundalk supporters. Shelbourne could easily win the cup. This makes it imperative for Dundalk to finish 3rd in the league. Pats are away to Sligo. A win for Dundalk would pile the pressure on the Dublin side.

The Sligo Match

It was no surprise to see Stephen O’Donnell line out with the same team that beat Finn Harps in Ballybofey. Lewis Macari lined out at centre half, along with Andy Boyle. John Mountney and Darragh Leahy were the two full backs.

Runar Hague and Ryan O’Kane played along the flanks while Joe Adams, Alfie Lewis and Sam Bone operated in the centre of midfield with David McMillan filling the role of striker. Nathan Shepherd was of course in goals.

Joe Adams and Runar Hague were replaced by Stephen Bradley and Keith Ward on 63 and 74 minutes. David McMillan was replaced by John Martin also on 74 minutes while Roble Benson replaced Sam Bone on 85 minutes.

It was the bringing on of Keith Ward and John Martin that brought the all-important Dundalk equalizer right at the end.

Sligo came close to scoring on 20 minutes when Aiden Keena’s lob from the edge of the box beat Nathan Shepperd. Lewis Macari somehow got back to head the ball off the line.

But Sligo were not to be denied when they opened the scoring a minute later. Keith Barlow caught the Dundalk defence out when he cracked a header off the post from a corner. Estonian international Frank Livak buried the rebound to the net from three yards.

Dundalk levelled on 38 minutes when Alfie Lewis cracked home a powerful 25-yard volley to the net. Stephen O’Donnell celebrated a little too much and was duly given a straight red card by referee Damien McGrath. This was the 3rd time O’Donnell has been sent off this season. He has also been booked twice.

Dundalk nearly snatched the lead on 49 minutes when Alfie Lewis had a 35 yard shot that was not far away.

Dundalk hit the front on 54 minutes when Runar Hague’s cross from the right found Ryan O’Kane in the clear at the far post. He had no problem finishing the ball to the net.

Ryan had a great chance to seal it for Dundalk. But he just dragged the shot wide. Dundalk were in sleeping mode on 76 minutes when Aiden Keena collected a pass from Will Fitzgerald. Keena easily got past Sam Bone and John Mountney.

He drove a powerful shot to the net to level the game again. Within seconds Ryan O’Kane had a great chance to restore Dundalk’s lead. He shot wide only yards out. Sligo were in front on 82 minutes when Max Mata’s totally unmarked shot to the net.

Just as it looked as if the game was heading for the bin, Andy Boyle floated a marvellous ball in to the box. John Martin rose high to head the ball straight into Keith Ward’s path. The quick-thinking midfielder flicked the ball past goalkeeper Richard Brush and into the net.

Dundalk had snatched defeat out of the fire. But this was a game Dundalk should have won. They could have got ready to prepare the passports for Europe had they won. As a win over Bohs next week would have guaranteed Europe.

Now Dundalk may have to win their last two games. Bohemians will be tough. But their visit to the Brandywell is fraught with so many dangers. If the chase for Europe does go down to the last day, then I fear Pats will get the last place for Europe. I just cannot see this Dundalk team getting anything at the Brandywell

Stephen O’Donnell

Dundalk manager Stephen O’Donnell said Keith Ward’s goal at the end was vital. He said it will keep the momentum going. The manager felt Dundalk were the better team in the second half.

The team in his eyes also started the first half well before Sligo came more into the game. But Dundalk came back and levelled near the break.

O’Donnell felt Sligo got their two second half goals somewhat against the run of play. He said Dundalk were never under any real exerted pressure in the second half.

The manager thought Sligo got three goals that they did not really have to work for. But this is concerning as the ease at which Dundalk conceded the goals was terrible.

But Stephen O’Donnell said his team were by far the better side. I would not agree with this at all. I was very impressed at the way this Sligo side played at times.

And yes, the three goals Dundalk gave away were terrible, but they were also well worked. The Showgrounds side I thought were good the way they got four chances and scored three. And a side that concedes three goals in a game are a team that are undependable and bound to drop points.

I would agree with the Dundalk boss’ assessment that his side deserved the draw. I would not agree with his statement that his team deserved to win, as the manner in which Dundalk conceded was shocking.

The manager said that Dundalk’s list of so many injuries shows the character of the players he is working with now. O’Donnell says the players are great to work with and are a great bunch of lads.

But the Galwegian deserves great credit too. He has seen most of his top players being injured. Yet he keeps the head down and keeps working. He never loses his concentration. He is a very young manager and has a lot to learn.

But he relates well with his players, the board and the wider football community. He has had to work in a very pressurizing job. But he gets on with things and never allows events to knock him down.

I asked Stephen why he got his red card. He said it was over what he called a bit of argy-bargy between the two benches. Stephen agreed that it does not reflect well on him or the club. He says it is something he will have to take a look at.

It was words that were said between the two benches after Alfie Lewis scored on 38 minutes. Stephen agreed that it should not be happening and it’s up to him to ensure it does not occur anymore.

The manager had good news about Pat Hoban. He told me that he would see how Pat gets on next week. He is hopeful that he will be in the panel for next Friday’s Bohemians game.

Ryan O’Kane

Ryan O’Kane had another excellent game. He told me he was very happy at the way the team played and also with his own game. Ryan said it was important to take the positives from what could be seen as a negative result.

He agreed that Dundalk did give away some sloppy goals. He said they would go over them during the week and ensure they don’t happen in the last two games.

The midfielder stressed he should have scored just before half time. He did get get his goal in the second half following a great cross from Runar Hauge. He controlled the ball so well and nearly ripped the net.

Ryan felt the goal at the end was huge. He said the side got a point and it just puts a little bit more space points wise between Dundalk and Pat’s.

Ryan says that the players know what they have to do to get Europe. That was to win the last two games. He added the side has shown good character in the past two games against Sligo and Finn Harps.

The Ardee Road native says the atmosphere among the players is very positive. Everybody gets along with each other so well.

Asked how hard is it for the players when the manager is sent off, even taking into account there is huge management experience on the bench, O’Kane stressed that when he saw Stephen O’Donnell going to the stand he just thought the boss was moving to another vantage point.

He did not know until after the game that his manager had been sent off. Ryan says the management team give great advice and help from the bench. He feels that obviously players need the manager there. But he clearly emphasized that the team on the bench give the same advice as the manager.

Keith Ward

Keith Ward said he saw Andy Boyle about to lob a long pass into the box right at the end. John Martin did so well Keith says to head the ball into his path. He says he controlled the ball to shoot home.

Keith believes the point Dundalk got could be massive at the end of the season. He said the team were disappointed they did not get the win. But he emphasized the late equalizer ensured Dundalk keep the momentum going with them.

Keith says the game was one for the neutrals. Dundalk were very disappointed to have given away two sloppy goals. He said it’s not just the defence one looks at when a team concedes goals. It’s also the midfield and the strikers as well.

The team got punished with simple errors. On other nights Dundalk would have won the game comfortably.

Keith exclaimed that the sending off of the manager does not impede the team. He said he knew Stephen had been sent off. He was aware the manager was in the TV gantry. But he says the players just get on with their game and know what they have to do. He says it does not affect the players.

The Dubliner was savvy enough to realise that if Dundalk beat Bohemians at Oriel, it would therefore put his side five points clear of Pats. He feels this is a great chance to heap pressure on Pats for the Sligo game.

Keith confidently added that Dundalk’s destiny for Europe was in their own hands and that they would look after things.

Final Thoughts

Prior to the game I met the late Des Casey’s son Padraig as he came into the ground. He said that the renaming of Oriel Park to Casey’s field for the rest of the season meant so much to the family.

Padraig works and lives with his family in Sligo. He has been involved with Sligo Rovers in the past. But make no doubt about it, his heart is with Dundalk FC.

A portrait of the Dundalk FC players and committee members from 1963 was presented to the club at half time. Found in an attic, the photograph is one of the 1963 League winning side at their bus just before they headed to Dublin airport to fly to Zurich for a second leg European cup first round tie.

The photo is taken outside Russell’s pub in Park Street. Players from that team included Dundalk FM’s John Murphy, Francie Callan and Tootsie McKeown, who were in Oriel on Friday.

Dundalk’s one-armed player Jimmy Hasty is in the photo. He helped the Lilywhites to a win on the night. They became the first Irish team to win a European tie away from home.

Sadly, Jimmy was murdered by loyalist terrorists on the 11th of October 1974. He was a completely innocent man whose only fault in the terrorists’ eyes was that he was a catholic.

Have a safe week. Look after each other and please remember to be careful out there.