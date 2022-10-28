Pat Hoban on the mend ahead of Dundalk's vital run-in 

Patrick Hoban could make a long-awaited return to the Dundalk FC squad for tonight’s SSE Airtricity League game versus Bohemians at Casey’s Field (kick-off, 7.45pm).

Dundalk’s leading goalscorer hasn’t featured since suffering a calf injury which forced him off in the 12th minute of a 1-0 win over Bohs at Dalymount Park back in August.

At that time, Dundalk had put themselves to within touching distance of Shamrock Rovers at the top of the SSE Airtricity League table, but three wins in eight since Hoban’s injury has seen The Lilywhites drop from second to third, 13 points behind The Hoops.

However, in what is Stephen O’Donnell’s first season at the helm, a return to European competition was the primary objective, and with two fixtures remaining, Dundalk are two points ahead in the race for a guaranteed entry into the Europa Conference League.

Daniel Kelly, Greg Sloggett and Paul Doyle are all certain to miss the final two matches of the campaign against Bohs this Friday and away at Derry City on Sunday week; therefore a return for Hoban would provide a much-needed, welcome boost for The Lilywhites.

“There’s a good chance for next week I’d say hopefully,” head coach O’Donnell told local media after last Friday’s 3-3 home draw with Sligo Rovers. “We’ll see how he recovers or gets on over the weekend, and if he’s integrated into training a little bit next week.

“It’s the most optimistic that he might be in the squad next Friday. You’d be very hopeful, but you know with these things, if he suffers a setback at this stage now, it’s his season over, but he’s improving.

“It’s the best rate of improvement we’ve had with him since it’s happened, so we’d be hopeful of getting him integrated next week.”

Between injuries and suspensions, Dundalk have been operating with a depleted squad for the most part since that hard-fought win at Bohs on August 12th, with O’Donnell on more than one occasion listing less than the standard nine substitutes on his teamsheet.

Two of those slots have more often than not been occupied by reserve goalkeepers Peter Cherrie and Mark Byrne, while recent weeks has also seen the inclusion of U19 squad members such as Senan Mullen and Emmanuel Adegboyega on the substitutes bench.

However, O’Donnell praised the attitude and togetherness of his tightknit group of players throughout what has been a more than challenging final quarter of the season.

“It shows the honesty of the team. A lot of squads would’ve maybe felt the so-called bigger players or big personalities being out.

“It’s sort of been one bad injury after another, so the character, the players and their application, I just said it to them yesterday after training, they’re a pleasure to work with.

“The way they train every day and the way they approach every game. I haven’t had one morning where I’ve come in and I’ve been a bit worried about attitude and application. They’re always on the money.

“They’re great fellas, have great honesty and they deserve everything they get. I know you don’t always get what you deserve, but if a group of players deserve a carrot at the end of it, it’s definitely this group.”

Dundalk will confirm their place in next season’s Europa Conference League if they defeat Bohs and St Patrick’s Athletic fail to win in Sligo on the same night.

The Lilywhites will be confident against a Bohs team they have beaten twice this year, with a 3-1 home win in May preceding the aforementioned 1-0 success at Dalymount.

The Gypsies have recently hired ex-Derry manager Declan Devine as Keith Long’s replacement in the dugout and come into this game with a top-half finish in their sights.

“It’s definitely a big game, but we’ll be ready to rock,” said O’Donnell. “We’ll recover well over the weekend and be ready to go. They’ll always be ready to go, our lads. They’ll train well next week.

“As I’ve said before, they’re brilliant to be around. I think all you can ask is they’ll give it their best, and we will give it our best right to the last moment.

The game between Dundalk and Bohs at Casey’s Field will be refereed by Adriano Reale (Kildare) and can be watched live and online via LOITV for a price of €7.