Louth TD calls for more investment in public transport in the county

Louth TD Peter Fitzpatrick, has called for further investment in public transport, saying it can "play a central role in helping to reduce our carbon emissions".

Speaking in the Dáil this week, the Independent deputy said that "due to the lack of public transport options, the current system has been orientated towards car ownership and use. Many workers and families, especially in rural Ireland, are completely reliant on private car use for education, work and leisure", adding that "we have not invested enough in public travel and active travel in the last decade."

Raising the challenges faced by people with disabilities when using public transport, Deputy Fitzpatrick said "we need to consider the challenges faced daily by people with disabilities, the visually impaired, our senior citizens and those with mobility issues. Some 13.5% of the population have a disability, so ensuring universal access for all on public transport must be a priority."

He continued, "a constituent recently visited my office in Dundalk to complain that only one taxi is kitted out for wheelchair access in that town. The same man faced barriers in accessing public transport to get to the airport, even after making contact prior to his journey to ensure there was an access ramp and sufficient wheelchair space. This is unacceptable and is resulting in exclusion. Are our disabled constituents to stay at home? Transport solutions and mobility supports for those with a disability must be targeted immediately."

Deputy Fitzpatrick also raised the issue of the lack of public transport in rural parts of Louth and east Meath. "Connectivity through rural connected hubs, as well as connecting rural communities through transport services, is crucial to keeping our rural communities alive", he told the Dáil.

"While it must be acknowledged that the newly announced Pathfinder programme will provide critical links for cyclists commuting to work and schools in my constituency of Louth and Meath, it will only benefit those living in close proximity to work or college who can cycle or walk."

He continued, "Because Louth is located along the commuter belt, I welcome the new regional connections between the midlands and north-east regions linking Dundalk and Ardee, Drogheda and Trim, and Athlone and Longford. However, it must also be acknowledged that there is a lack of public transport infrastructure and public transport routes from rural parts of the constituency to larger areas, such as Dublin, with a high reliance on private commercial bus operators or cars."

Looking at affordability and reliability of services, Fitzpatrick said that "while the commute for those using public transport is perhaps more affordable than before due to the Taxsaver ticket price reduction, commuters in Dundalk and Drogheda are heavily dependent on commercial bus operators to provide these necessary routes to work or college in Dublin. The Government's failure to extend the 20% public transport fare reduction to commercial operators means that this initiative does not provide any relief to commuter costs amid this cost-of-living crisis."

Looking at options further investment would provide the Independent Deputy added, "We need to ensure rural and urban transport is completely frequent, flexible, reliable and accessible. If we create that system, more and more people will use it and there will be less and less demand for people to have a car."