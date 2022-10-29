Dundalk Golf Notes: High scores aplenty in Halloween competitions

Paul Morgan made a brilliant birdie on the final hole to win the Singles Stableford competition which was held over the weekend of October 15 and 16. It gave him a final total of 41pts and that was enough to pip Declan Muckian (13) who finished with 40pts.

Playing off 21, Morgan had gone out in 20pts, helped by three consecutive three-point hauls from the fifth hole.

Down the back nine Morgan picked up three points at both the 10th and 11th and managed to save a point at the 12th when he played out from the yellow hazard in front of the green.

Another three points followed at the 14th, but he could only manage one point at the par three 17th which left him on 37pts standing on the 18th tee.

His drive ended up along the tree line on the right of the fairway, but he had a line to the green and hit a magnificent approach shot to within six feet of the blue flag and then coolly sank the putt for a birdie, four points and final total of 41pts.

Muckian had gone out in 21pts thanks to a four-point birdie at the fourth and three other three-point holes and he picked up three points at both the 12th and 16th holes to reach 38pts with two holes to go. But he could only finish with 40pts after a blank at 17 and two points at 18.

Aaron Waite (10), Anthony McCrave (18) and Sean Matthews (21) took the divisional honours while Jason Murphy with 34pts had the best gross.

Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 16 – Singles Stableford - Overall - Paul Morgan (21) 41pts, Declan Muckian (13) 40pts. Division 1: Aaron Waite (10) 37pts, Edward Rogers (4) 36pts. Division 2: Anthony McCrave (18) 38pts, Ruairi McMahon (13) 37pts. Division 3: Sean Matthews (21) 39pts, Patrick Curran (23) 37pts. Gross Recognition: Jason Murphy 34pts.

DUNDALK LADIES

Linda Fergus McDonnell was the leading scorer in the Halloween Hamper, played on Saturday, October 15 and Tuesday, October 18. Linda returned a superb score of 40 points to claim the top spot in Division 3.

Gillian Mc Donnell won Division 1 with 37 points and Caroline Dunne was the winner of Division 2 with 36 points. There was a great turnout in the Clubhouse for presentation of prizes for the Halloween Hamper and the previous week’s competitions.

The Winter League commenced this weekend. It will continue for six weeks and will be played over 14 holes.

Saturday October 15 & Tuesday October 18 - Halloween Hamper 18 Hole Stableford - Division 1: Gillian McDonnell (11) 37pts, Kitty Duffy (18) 35pts, Judy McDonough (22) 34pts. Division 2: Caroline Dunne (22) 36pts, Majella Cassidy (27) 34pts, Marie MacKell (23) 34pts.

Division 3: Linda Fergus McDonnell (37) 40pts, Marie Griffin (38) 34pts, Mary Hession (31) 32pts. 9 Hole Competition: Marcella Ui Conluain 20pts, Brenda Rogers 18pts.