Search

29 Oct 2022

Mannan Castle Golf Notes: Joe Mullen secures opening 13-hole Senior's title

Mannan Castle Golf Notes: Denise McGuinness takes the spoils in tough conditions

Mannan Castle Golf Course

Reporter:

reporter

29 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

MANNAN CASTLE SENIORS

It was a beautiful sunny autumnal day when Mannan Castle seniors held their first 13-hole competition following a recent AGM decision.  Play was delayed due to frost and the first players teed off at 10am.

Joe Mullen made a steady start, bogeying the first two holes before a par on the par 3 third. This was followed by a double bogey on the fourth before a putt in excess of 25 feet on the fifth earned him three points.

When your luck is in you are almost assured of winning and a mishit tee shot on the par 3 eight finished six inches from the hole. A tap in birdie was worth four points.

A three-point bogey on the ninth, a four-point par on the eleventh and a three-point par on the thirteenth resulted in an excellent score of 33 points.

Joe wasn't the only one in great form and he was pushed very hard by Noel Marray. Noel had a remarkable 25 points for the first nine holes which included four points on each of the 1st, 3rd and fourth holes. Unfortunately, a lost ball on the eleventh proved fatal to his chances of victory.

Mens Senior Results Tuesday 18th October 2022 (13 holes): 1st Joe Mullen (23) 33pts, 2nd Noel Marray (31) 31pts.

Dundalk Golf Notes: High scores aplenty in Halloween competitions

Dundalk fighters excel at Karate World Championships

McConnon heaps praise on panel as Ardee survive Longford scare

MANNAN CASTLE MEN

Thursday Open 6th October: 1st Aidan Molloy (PH23) 34pts. Thursday Open 13th October 1st John Minnock (PH 18) 35pts.

Weekend Stableford 8th October: Div 1 John Hand (PH  12) 40pts, Div 2 John Minnock (PH  18) 41pts, Div 3 Kenneth Devlin (PH  22) 43pts.

Weekend Stableford 15th October: Div 1 Eugene Molloy (PH  10) 42pts c/b, Div 2 Barry Conroy (PH 15) 40pts, Div 3 Christopher Kearney (PH  21) 41pts.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media