Search

29 Oct 2022

Drive Virtual Driving Academy is set to celebrate their first birthday

Drive Virtual Driving Academy is set to celebrate their first birthday

Credit: Drive Virtual Driving Academey Facebook

Reporter:

Reporter

29 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Drive Virtual Driving Academy is celebrating their first birthday on Saturday, November 5th, from 10am at their driving studio in Williamson’s Mall.

As part of the festivities, everyone is invited to come down and avail of free demos all day as well as big prizes to be won in store.

Aimee Woods, Formula Vee Racer, will be on site in the morning for pictures with the Drive/Shaky Bills car.

Owner Paul Brady said: “We are so happy to be celebrating our first birthday and for the continued support from the local community.

“In this coming year, we hope to gain accreditation from the Road Safety Authority and with any luck, include our lessons in the mandatory 12.”

Drive Virtual Driving Academy was started last year by Dundalk’s own, Paul Brady who, with his wife, had a vision to aid young and nervous drivers in getting their licences whilst also helping the environment.

Since then Paul has worked alongside schools and youth groups in County Louth to provide an immersive driving programme that teaches responsibility and hazard awareness, including, the

National Learning Network and An Garda Siochana.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media