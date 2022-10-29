Dundalk secure European football following vital win over Bohemians

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Dundalk 2-1 Bohemians

Dundalk FC are back in Europe after defeating Bohemians 2-1 at Casey’s Field tonight.

A hero of European runs of yesteryear, David McMillan’s superb free-kick put Stephen O’Donnell’s team 1-0 ahead, before Runar Hauge doubled their lead in the first half.

It was a nervous finish for Dundalk, though, thanks to Ethon Varian’s 89th-minute header, but they held on for a win, which coupled with St Patrick’s Athletic’s failure to win in Sligo, seals a return to Europe for The Lilywhites following a one-year absence.

Knowing three points could guarantee a place in the Europa Conference League next season, The Lilywhites unleashed their first attempt of the night inside the opening minute, but midfielder Alfie Lewis dragged his shot miles wide of the intended target.

At the other end, Bohemians winger Liam Burt danced his way through the Dundalk rearguard before forcing their elected player of the year Nathan Shepperd to save well.

Ex-Lilywhite and current Bohs captain Jordan Flores then floated in a corner from the left which eventually found its way at the back post to Burt, who found the side-netting.

However, it was Dundalk who took the lead on 21 minutes, when McMillan’s free-kick was nestled home, leaving the 17-year-old debutant Reece Byrne rooted to his spot.

That free was awarded after Ryan O’Kane had ghosted past Jordan Doherty, who according to referee Adriano Reale, committed a foul on the Dundalk starlet, but television replays suggested the contact between both players was minimal at best.

Dundalk goalkeeper Shepperd had to be alert as he battered a Rory Feely header around the post after the Bohs defender had met another Flores left-field corner at the back post.

Despite creating plenty of chances, The Gypsies found themselves 2-0 behind on 39 minutes, with Lewis brilliantly retaining possession before finding McMillan, who released Hauge to leave Max Murphy for dead and slot underneath the legs of Byrne.

Hauge seemed to be enjoying his evening, and not long after the second half had commenced, the Norwegian’s crashing shot forced Byrne into a brilliant fingertip save.

As has often been the case this season, Shepperd produced a remarkable stop, saving a Ciaran Kelly point-blank header after a Flores corner was headed across goal by Feely.

News had filtered through at this point that Aidan Keena had put Sligo Rovers 1-0 ahead against St Pats at home, meaning Dundalk were heading back into Europe as it stood.

But Bohs weren’t beaten yet, and had chances to halve the deficit, first through substitute Declan McDaid’s shot which sailed just over; before a Flores free was saved by Shepperd.

They did pull a goal back a minute from time, as a Flores corner from the right was headed home by Varian, but The Lilywhites held out to seal third position in the table.

Dundalk FC: Nathan Shepperd; John Mountney, Lewis Macari, Andy Boyle, Darragh Leahy; Sam Bone, Alfie Lewis; Runar Hauge (Joe Adams 64), Steven Bradley (Robbie Benson 87), Ryan O’Kane (Keith Ward 76); David McMillan (John Martin 76)

Subs not used: Peter Cherrie (gk), Mark Byrne (gk), Brian Gartland, Robbie McCourt, Emmanuel Adegboyega

Bohemians: Reece Byrne; Jordan Doherty, Rory Feely, Ciaran Kelly, Max Murphy (Jamie Mullins 79); James McManus, Jordan Flores; Kris Twardek (Declan McDaid 48), James Clarke, Liam Burt; Ethon Varian

Subs not used: Tadgh Ryan (gk), Josh Kerr, Ali Coote, Conor Levingston, Aaron Doran, Derin Adewale, Jake McCormack

Referee: Adriano Reale (Kildare)

Attendance: 3,017