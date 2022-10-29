Search

29 Oct 2022

TidyTowns groups in Louth to receive €41,000 in grant aid

Minister makes announcement at TidyTowns Awards 2022

TidyTowns groups in Louth to receive €41,000 in grant aid

TidyTowns groups in Louth to receive €41,000 in grant aid

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

29 Oct 2022 9:33 PM

Tidy Towns groups in Louth are to receive a total of €41,000 in grant funding, it was announced yesterday by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, at the SuperValu TidyTowns awards ceremony at the RDS in Dublin.

The funding is part of a €1.4 million package announced in grant aid for over 930 SuperValu TidyTowns groups nationwide. The funding is to support the work of individual TidyTowns Groups around the country to assist them in their continued efforts to enhance their towns and villages.

The Minister said: “The creation of a sense of place that our groups achieve through their efforts makes our towns and villages the wonderful places they are to live in, to work in and indeed to visit.

"The initiatives taken by volunteers in areas of Climate Action, Sustainability and Inclusivity are most encouraging and as such I am very pleased to be able to announce this funding today to support them in bringing about even greater change into the future. In total, 935 TidyTowns groups across the country will be eligible to benefit from this investment.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media