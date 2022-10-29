TidyTowns groups in Louth to receive €41,000 in grant aid

Tidy Towns groups in Louth are to receive a total of €41,000 in grant funding, it was announced yesterday by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, at the SuperValu TidyTowns awards ceremony at the RDS in Dublin.

The funding is part of a €1.4 million package announced in grant aid for over 930 SuperValu TidyTowns groups nationwide. The funding is to support the work of individual TidyTowns Groups around the country to assist them in their continued efforts to enhance their towns and villages.

The Minister said: “The creation of a sense of place that our groups achieve through their efforts makes our towns and villages the wonderful places they are to live in, to work in and indeed to visit.

"The initiatives taken by volunteers in areas of Climate Action, Sustainability and Inclusivity are most encouraging and as such I am very pleased to be able to announce this funding today to support them in bringing about even greater change into the future. In total, 935 TidyTowns groups across the country will be eligible to benefit from this investment.”