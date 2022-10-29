61 children recorded as homeless in North East in September
61 children were recorded as homeless in the North East in September according to figures released today by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.
The number is up from the 38 children recorded as homeless in the North East in August. Looking at the September figures, the figures show that 25 families with 61 child dependants accessed local authority managed emergency accommodation in September in the North East, which comprises Louth, Monaghan and Cavan, 15 of which were single parent families.
119 adults also accessed local authority managed emergency accommodation during the week of 19-25 September 2022. This is up from 108 in August and 99 in July. Of the 119, 17 were aged 18-24; 71 aged 25-44; 24 aged 45-64 and seven are aged 65 and older.
Nationally, 7,633 adults and 3,342 children were recorded as as accessing local authority managed emergency accommodation in September, giving a total of 10,975 homeless people in September, up from 10,805 in August.
