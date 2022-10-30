Great reception for Minister for Sport on his visit to Ardee

Government Chief Whip and Minister of State for Gaeltacht Affairs and Sport, Jack Chambers, was a welcome visitor to three Ardee sports venues that recently received Sports Capital Grants.

Organised by Senator Erin McGreehan, the visit included calls to Golf Club, Rugby Club and St Mary’s GFC.

At the golf club, Captain Ronan Phipps, Chairman Brendan Healy and Course Convenor Pat Duff gave the Minister an overview of the work carried out with the Sports Capital Grant they had received.

They also outlined the ambitious plans for further enhancement and development of the club’s facilities.

The officers gave details of the club’s history since its establishment in 1911 and made presentations to Minister Chambers and Senator McGreehan to mark the visit.

Next port of call was the Rugby Club. The visiting party, which also included Cllr John Sheridan, was greeted by Club President Brendan Pepper and long-serving club stalwart, Mick Lennon.

Minister Chambers was delighted to discover that Mick’s grandfather, Tom Walsh, representing the Carlow Kilkenny Constituency, was Minister for Agriculture in the mid-fifties.

Brendan and Mick gave details of the various adult, junior men’s and ladies’ teams the club caters for, some of which are coached by Ronan O’Brien, son of the legendary Dermot.

There then followed a tour of the club’s impressive facilities before Brendan took his leave to dash to Ratoath for what turned out to be a winning performance.

A huge crowd awaited at St Mary’s and they gave the visitors a rapturous welcome.

The hosts were still celebrating their Senior and U17 Championship victories along with the girls u13 triumph.

Chairman Mickey Rooney, senior team captain RJ Callaghan and U17 captain Jack McDonnell were among those greeting the Minister along with the entire U13 panel.

The chairman and the other officials in attendance took great pride in showing the Minister and his colleagues the magnificent facilities at the club, including the club rooms, pitches, walking track and ball wall.

Mr Rooney said he was hopeful of receiving further assistance from national and local government as the club pursues its increasingly ambitious plans.

Minister Chambers said he was bowled over by the warmth of the welcome he had received at the three venues.

He congratulated St Mary’s on their triumphant year, and felt he could not let the occasion pass without remembering the legendary Kevin Beahan, who passed away on All Ireland Sunday.

He thanked Senator Erin McGreehan for organising the visits and looked forward to coming back to Ardee.

Senator McGreehan thanked everyone for their tremendous hospitality and in presenting RJ Callaghan with a holly tree – which she said was the symbol of sportsmanship and victory – wished the club continuing success in the Leinster campaign.