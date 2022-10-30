Louth students graduate from DCU

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery

Students from across Louth were among the more than 4,500 people who graduated from Dublin City University last week.

Twelve separate ceremonies are took place in the Mahony Hall in the Helix from October 24 - 27 and featured students from the university’s five faculties: the DCU Business School, the Institute of Education, the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, the Faculty of Science and Health, and the Faculty of Engineering and Computing.

Speaking on the morning of the first ceremony, Prof Daire Keogh, President of Dublin City University said: “This is a special group of DCU graduates. During their time at the University they displayed extraordinary resilience, creativity and determination in the face of the unexpected events that turned our world upside down. They have succeeded and grown, personally and academically, despite the obstacles that the pandemic placed in their path.”

Here are photos of some of the students from Louth who graduated last week. Photos by Kyran O’Brien/DCU