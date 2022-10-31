Deaths in Dundalk - Monday 31 October 2022

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) McGuinness of Dawestown, Ravensdale, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, on 30 October 2022, at home, surrounded by his heartbroken family. Beloved husband of Elaine (nee Rice) and adored Dad to Caoimhe, Conor and Ellen, cherished son of John and Ann and brother to Caroline, Shane and Fergal. Paddy will be forever loved and sadly missed by his wife daughters, son, parents, sister, brothers, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home from 12 noon - 9pm on Monday and Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday to St. Mary’s Church, Ravensdale, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery. House private on Wednesday morning, please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to Palliative Care, donations box and envelopes at the family home and Church. During the reposal hours, access to the family home will be by shuttle bus provided from parking at the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Jenkinstown. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Bobby Vickery of Greenacres, Dundalk, Louth / Terenure, Dublin

On 30 October 2022, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Cherished husband of his (late wife) Maureen (née Byrne) who passed away 16 days previous. He will be forever loved and remembered by his loving sons Ray and Stephen, daughter Lorraine, sister Florence Craddock, son in-law Joe Traynor, daughters in-law Anita and Anne, his adored grandchildren Stephanie, Eimear, Joseph, Anna and Darragh. brothers in-law Maurice and Gerard, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home Barrack Street, from Tuesday afternoon 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am (via his late residence Greenacres) to The Church of The Holy Family Muirhevnamor arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk. House private by request.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kitty) McEvoy (née Hogan) of Vincent Avenue, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully in St Oliver Plunkett Hospital on 29 October 2022. Kitty, daughter of the late Thomas and Elizabeth Hogan and sister of the late Maura Lynch and Agnes Mc Evoy. Kitty, beloved wife of the late Johnny, dear mother of Catherine, Julia, Jennifer, John, Niall and Thomas, loving grandmother of Megan, Caoimhe, Anna, John, and Lily. Deeply regretted by her daughters, sons, grandchildren, sons in law Michael Campbell, Chris Warr, John Rust and Thomas’s partner Damian, brother in law Jack Lynch, sisters in law, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends .

Reposing at her daughter Catherine’s home “Railway house” Green Road, Dromiskin from 12pm to 4pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday morning to St Joseph’s Redemptorist Church, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. House private at all other times.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Bernadette Meehan (née Conaty) of Moorehall Lodge, Ardee, Louth / Dublin / Cavan



On October 29 2022, peacefullly at Moorehall Lodge, Ardee. Predeceased by her husband John, she will be sadly missed by her loving family, her sons Declan and Paul, daughters-in-law Dara and Rosie, her grandchildren John, Eve, Ella, Izzy, Max and Grace, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Finlay's Funeral Home, Tierney Street, Ardee on Tuesday 1 November from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday (2nd Nov) at 9:45am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady Ardee arriving for 10 o'clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Deansgrange Cemetery, Dublin.

May she rest in peace









