Search

31 Oct 2022

Triple gold for Dundalk FM at CRAOL awards

Dundalk FM scooped three gold medals at the CRAOL annual awards night in the Connacht Hotel in Galway

Triple gold for Dundalk FM at CRAOL awards

Left to Right: Mary Lennon C.E.O CRAOL, Pat Quinn Craol Treasurer & Co-Author, Ciaran Kissane Senior Manager Broadcasting Authority of Ireland and Pat Hamilton Co-Author

Reporter:

Jason Newman

31 Oct 2022 8:33 PM

Local community radio station Dundalk FM scooped three gold medals at the CRAOL (The Community Radio Forum of Ireland) annual awards night in the Connacht Hotel in Galway.

There were two awards for Dundalk FM presenter Jason Kelly, who received a gold award in the ‘Access and Inclusion’ category as well as a special Outstanding Award.

Jason is a well-established broadcaster who presents his own show “Drivetime.”

Earlier in the year he participated at an Access & Inclusion Show at a Seminar in Dublin and also created a video presentation in which he highlighted the benefits that volunteering with Dundalk FM has brought to him.

Jason thoroughly enjoys his time with Dundalk FM and is a valued member of the Dundalk F.M. Programme & Technical Committee.

The judging panel had interviewed Jason earlier in the year, and determined that his ability to get across the sense of achievement he experienced just what being a volunteer meant to him.

He spoke highly of the sense of belonging he felt within the station.

The judges felt his disappointment and frustration at not being able to attend the Dundalk FM Studio during the pandemic, yet he “upskilled” himself to broadcast online at that time.

This honesty and passion came across quite clearly, and the judges felt it was a richly deserved award on the night. Jason expressed his delight over the live transmission via the Zoom Link of the Awards.

The Town Talk programme also received gold in the Social Benefit Category.

Over the years, the Town Talk Team has presented an informative and lively morning show highlighting the many local issues, reviewing local & national newspapers and keeping the Dundalk FM Listeners tuned in with many interesting guests.

The flagship programme led by Marissa Luchessi and a strong team adhere to the core of Community Radio broadcasting in providing quality programmes with a strong emphasis on social benefit.

The programme has built up a strong local physical profile through a series of regular outside broadcasts from various locations including Dundalk Simon Community, SJOG Venegas Centre, Men’s Shed, Election Counts, North Louth Hospice Shop, Outcomers, Creative Spark Community Hub, Birches Alzheimer’s Centre, Dundalk Alone, DKIT, LMETB, Bridge St Studios, Louth Volunteer Centre, Dundalk Women’s Aid, Rehabcare, Oriel Centre Dundalk Gaol and Aiken Barracks to name but a few.

Adding to the Dundalk involvement at the event, retired teacher and Dundalk FM member Pat Hamilton launched a book he co wrote with fellow CRAOL Committee member Pat Quinn, celebrating the 25th anniversary of CRAOL.

Within a six month period both men brought individual contributions from all 35 community radio station with each station presenting their own description of their own contributions within their own catchment area, a summary of their achievements, studio facilities and staffing details.

This practical record from all community stations is a treasure trove of information and also includes station logos, contact details for all stations and a variety of photographs.

Printed in full colour by Anglo Printers in Drogheda, the design and layout was created by Paula Healy (Flirt FM Galway) and CRAOL national Coordinator Mary Lennon.

Speaking at the launch on Thursday, to coincide with the official launch of the CRAOL “Feile”, Ciaran Kissane (Broadcasting Authority Ireland) congratulated both gentlemen on an excellent production, which reflected in a comprehensive yet readable style, an excellent viewpoint from all stakeholders in community radio over the past 25 years.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media