Calls for actions on fly-tipping as sofa dumped at Shore Road in Dundalk

Less than two month after Louth County Council held a a free mattress and couch disposal day in Dundalk as part of its Anti-Dumping Initiative 2022, the Dundalk Democrat has been sent in photos of at least one couch dumped at the Shore Road in Dundalk.

Speaking in September, following further acts of illegal dumping in the County, Joan Martin, Chief Executive at Louth County Council, said: “I would appeal to the public to utilise the services provided by the council and refrain from disposing of household items and waste illegally.

“Louth County Council will be exploring necessary surveillance measures and will take appropriate action against any members of the public found to be dumping illegally. Illegal waste disposal forces Louth County Council’s environment crew to divert services from other tasks, placing the cost of the clean-up and disposal on the taxpayer.”

Dundalk's Cllr Marianne Butler told the Dundalk Democrat that she hoped that that “whoever has dumped those items can be identified and prosecuted for illegal dumping.” Pointing to changes in legislation earlier this year that allows local authorities to use CCTV to identify illegal dumpers, Cllr Butler continued, saying: “I welcome the change in the law earlier this summer that allows Louth County Council to use CCTV to identify and ultimately prosecute illegal dumpers.”

Cllr Butler added: “the dumping on the Shore Road is particularly deplorable, just weeks after the council anti dumping initiative that took place on 31st August, that offered free recycling of mattresses and sofas. A total of 1,890 mattresses and 1,795 couches were collected in Louth on that day from local people who care about their community and environment. "