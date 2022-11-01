Wreath laying ceremony to take place at Dundalk's WWI memorial

The WW1 memorial at The Crescent in Dundalk
At 11.00am on Friday 11th November 2022 members of “ONE” Michael Mc Neela Branch, will carry out a “Wreath Laying Ceremony” at the newly erected World War I Memorial at the Crescent, Dundalk.
This occasion is to acknowledge “Armistice Day”, to remember and commemorate those men from Dundalk and surrounding area who fought and died in the “Great War”.
Invited guests and members of the public will be in attendance for this ceremony which shall last approximately twenty minutes.
The names of all the fallen are on the memorial, relatives of those killed living in the local area, would be very welcome at this ceremony.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.