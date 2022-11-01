Dundalk charity launches Christmas appeal

Crosscause, a small charity based in Blackrock, has launched their Christmas appeal.
Crosscause supports homeless children in Ghana & Romania, who face daily violation of their rights, to feel safe & secure and their rights to education & healthcare.
Homeless children worldwide are one of the most vulnerable groups in society.
As a result of the Ukrainian crisis, they now home many refugees also residing in their home in Romania.
Crosscause’s most recent project (September 2021 - ongoing) involved the building of two new homes in Ghana each to provide housing for up to forty children.
Each year the charity holds a fundraising day on the 26th December in Blackrock and this year they are asking for help either by donating food, bedding, furniture, warm clothing, toiletries or even a prize to raffle.
Collection of donations can also be arranged.
Should you wish a monetary donation you can do so online at www.crosscause.ie
