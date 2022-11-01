PHOTOS: Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire Trick or Treat for Temple Street

Pupils at Scoil Mhuire na Trocaire had a great time at their fancy dress fundraiser for Temple Street. All 299 pupils as well as staff dressed up for this worthy cause.
Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.