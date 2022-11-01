Louth orgs to get funding under International Protection Integration Fund 2022
A number of organisations in Louth, or who are active in Louth, are set to receive thousands of euro in grant funding under the International Protection Integration Fund 2022.
The organisations who were successful in their application for grant funding were announced today by Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman. The Fund aims to enable community based organisations across Ireland to play a greater role in supporting the integration of International Protection applicants at local and national level.
Grants of up to €50,000 will be allocated to successful organisations to assist in the integration of International Protection Applicants via a range of projects designed to provide additional services and capacity to those in the International Protection system. The successful organisations who are based in Louth or are active in Louth are as follows:
The White Paper to End Direct Provision and to Establish a new International Protection Support Service sets out the Government’s approach to fulfilling the commitment in the Programme for Government to end Direct Provision and to replace it with ‘a new International Protection accommodation policy centred on a not-for-profit approach. The fund represents the delivery of a key commitment of ‘A White Paper to End Direct Provision and to Establish a New International Protection Support Service’.
The White Paper sets out a number of key principles which are to underpin the new model of supports and services:
Integration from day one:
The International Protection Integration Fund 2022 Funding Call is seen as an important element in achieving the overall objectives of the White Paper and has been guided in design by the principles above.
Making the announcement, Minister O’Gorman said: “I am delighted to announce the award of over €1.6 million in funding which will support 67 not-for-profit, civil society organisations in every county of Ireland to support local and national integration projects for International Protection applicants. The projects supported under this funding will go a long way towards integrating International Protection applicants into Irish society and breaking down barriers that exist within communities.
"The broad range of initiatives that will now be made possible by the International Protection Integration Fund 2022 range from language and employment supports to projects aimed at combating racism and xenophobia as well as supporting health and wellbeing initiatives amongst many other exciting projects. I would like to take this opportunity to commend the hard work of those in the not-for-profit sector for the work they do in supporting the needs of International Protection applicants.”
