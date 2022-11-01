PHOTOS: Cara Care Support Centre official opening at Williamsons Place in Dundalk

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery
Last Sunday saw the official opening of the Cara Cancer Support Centre at 3/4 Williamsons Place in Dundalk.
The premises, which was secured by the organisation in 2018, has been refurbished and is used as a support centre for cancer patients, and their families, from north Louth, south Monaghan and the surrounding area.
The refurbishment was funded with the support of grant aid from Louth Leader Partnership, as well as fundraising and donations from people in the area. The centre offers a range of supports, including holistic therapies, and support groups for patients with different types of cancers. Find out more on their Facebook page, facebook.com/CaraCancerCareCentre/
Photos: Arthur Kinahan
