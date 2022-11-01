Events and activities in Louth for Winter Initiative 2022
Winter Initiative 2022 aims to get people exercising and participating in physical activity over the coming months
Events and activities in Louth for Winter Initiative 2022
Donard McCabe
01 Nov 2022
The second year of the Winter Initiative, a major national campaign, has been launched by Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers to get as many people as possible exercising and participating in physical activity over the coming months.
Winter is often a time when people become less active due to the shorter daylight hours and worsening weather. However, getting involved in sport, exercise and physical activity have huge benefits to individuals and communities and the Winter Initiative is designed to ensure that these can be felt by as many people as possible. A list of events and activities taking place in Louth over the coming months are at the end of this article. To find out more about how to join them, go to https://www.facebook.com/LouthLSP.
Speaking as he launched the Winter Initiative, Minister Jack Chambers said: “As the cold and dark nights set in at this time of year over the winter months, I think everyone knows that feeling where the motivation to get out exercising and to be physically active can drop.
"The Winter Initiative is designed to encourage people of all ages and abilities to stay active and embrace all the benefits that being involved in exercise brings over the coming months. A major focus of the Winter Initiative is also to support clubs, gyms and sports centres all over Ireland by encouraging people to renew their club membership or volunteer with their local team or sports organisation to give a boost to the entire sports system.”
Events in Louth
Level 1 Sports Leader Award - Youth Leadership programme to develop future coaches and leaders from Sports Clubs and communities throughout Co. Louth - 1 week
TY Leadership in Sport - TY Leadership in Sport programme to support the development of future Sport Leaders within their school and community. This programme also creates a pathway towards LLSP's Level 1 Sport leader Awards - On-going through Nov, Dec & January
Women's Social Soccer - Social Soccer programme for Women who do not play competitive Soccer - 7 weeks
Women's Social Basketball - Social Basketball programme for Women who do not play competitive Basketball at Club level. Programme is developed in collaboration with Drogheda Wolves Basketball Club - 8 weeks
Sister Club Basketball - Recreational Basketball programme for teenage girls who do not play competitive Basketball - Weekly on Wednesdays
After Schools Futsal Programme - Children's afterschool Futsal programme - Weekly on Mondays
Outdoor Bootcamp - Adult Outdoor Bootcamp targeting members of the Muirhevnamor Community in Dundalk - 6 weeks
Learn to Cycle Programme - Children's Learn to Cycle programme to encourage safe and competent cycling - 6 weeks
PALS Training Programme - Training programme to develop Community leaders to support physical activity programmes for older adults within communities in Louth - 9 weeks
Nordic Walking - Introduction to Nordic Walking programme for Adults in the Drogheda area - 6 weeks
Active Ageing Programme - Physical Activity programme for older adults - programme for older adults Weekly on Mondays
IWA Monthly Boccia - Monthly Boccia programme for adults with physical disabilities in Louth - Monthly
IWA Junior Wheelchair Basketball - Weekly Wheelchair Basketball programme for junior players with a physical disability - Weekly on Fridays
IWA Senior Basketball - Weekly Wheelchair Basketball programme for senior players with a physical disability - Weekly on Saturdays
Strength & Balance Programme - Falls prevention programme to support the wellbeing of older adults in the Dundalk area - Weekly on Wednesdays
Mindful Movement - Weekly physical activity programme for adults with an intellectual disability - Weekly on Tuesdays
Football for All St Brigids Special School - Weekly Football for All Coaching session for Children with Intellectual and Physical Disabilities in partnership with Glenmuir FC - 12 weeks
Football for All Glenmuir FC Adults - Weekly Football for All Coaching session for Adults with Intellectual and Physical Disabilities in partnership with Glenmuir FC & St Brigids Special School - Weekly on Saturdays
Football for All Glenmuir FC Children - Weekly Football for All Coaching session for Children with Intellectual and Physical Disabilities in partnership with Glenmuir FC - Weekly on Saturdays
GAA All-stars Programme - Weekly GAA Coaching programme for children with disabilities and additional needs - Weekly on Saturdays
10 Operation Transformation Walks - 10 Community Walking Events as part of Operation Transformation 2023 - 1 Month
Operation Transformation 5k - Community 5K Run to conclude Operation Transformation 2023 - 1 Day
Couch 2 5k Programme - Community 5K walk/Run programme to support inactive adults to develop their fitness levels to eventually walk/jog a 5K at the end of the programme - 8 Weeks
Dundalk Parkrun - Weekly Community non-competitive 5K run/walk in DKIT - weekly
Dundalk Junior Parkrun - Weekly Community non-competitive 5K run/walk in DKIT for children - weekly
Men on the Move - A specific health and fitness based programme targeting men aged 35 and older - 12 Weeks
Buggy Buddies - Physical Activity programme for parents and toddlers - Weekly on Wednesdays
Pop Up Pool Programmes - Various Community Swimming programmes for individuals and groups who have barriers in terms of accessing swimming facilities - 12 weeks
Coaching Children Workshop - Coach Education workshop to support coaches supporting the development of fundamental movement skills and physical literacy in children - 1 day
Women's Social Basketball - Social Basketball programme for Women who do not play competitive Basketball at Club level - Weekly on Mondays
Children's Basketball - Social Basketball for Children not yet playing competitive Basketball at club level - Weekly on Tuesdays
Adults Social Volleyball - Social Volleyball programme for adults of all abilities - Weekly on Tuesdays
Men's Social Basketball - Social Basketball programme for Men who do not play competitive Basketball at Club level - Weekly on Wednesdays
Chair Yoga - Sports Conditioning programme for Teenagers - Weekly on Thursdays
Community Walking Group - Community walking programme for all abilities - Weekly
