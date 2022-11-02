Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday 2 November 2022
The death has occurred of Carmel Murray (née Kearns) of Fatima Court, Dundalk, Louth / Dublin
Formerly Dorset Street, Dublin 1. Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Moorehall Lodge, Ardee.Beloved wife of the late Jim, devoted mother of Tina, daughter of the late Rosanna and Joseph and dear sister of Rita, Anna and the late Kathleen, Mary, Peter and Rose. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter, sisters, brother-in-law Daniel, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and friends.
Reposing in the Eternity Room of Quinn's Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, Dundalk from 2pm-7pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning, driving from the Funeral Home to the entrance to Fatima Estate for 11.10am, then proceeding on foot to St. Joseph's Church, Castletown, arriving for funeral mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Enquiries to Quinn’s Funeral Homes on 042 9334521.
May she rest in peace
