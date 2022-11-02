Search

02 Nov 2022

Provisional Louth National League fixtures announced

Provisional Louth National League fixtures announced

The Louth players celebrate with the Division Three trophy following their win over Limerick in Croke Park. (Picture: Sportsfile)

Reporter:

Patrick Flaherty (Sports Editor)

02 Nov 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

sport@dundalkdemocrat.ie

After a year to remember last season where the Louth Footballers gained a second promotion in as many seasons, the 2023 National League looks set to be Mickey Harte's toughest challenge to date as they go into battle with some the country's top sides in Division 2.

At the very least, it looks as though Louth have been handed a decent itinerary, with four home games next year according to the draft NFL fixtures list which was unveiled this morning by LMFM.

The Wee County look set to begin their campaign on the road when they face Clare on January 29th. Given the quality opposition in this league, a victory here will be seen as a must for both sides.

In round two Louth will host All Ireland Semi-finalists and Ulster Champions Derry, a clash which is sure to show us all how much progress the Boys in Red have made. Can they put it up to one of the best teams the country has to offer?

Round three will be another make or break fixture in what will be a repeat of the Division Three Final, as Limerick make the journey east. Having accounted for the Treaty County in that final, it is a match supporters will be hopeful of getting a positive result from.

The midway point of the league sees the most tasty encounter to date, as Harte brings his side down the road to Navan for a crunch derby encounter with Meath. Now under the management of former Sunday Game mainstay Colm O'Rourke, this is a fixture that is sure to get national exposure.

Up next will be two home ties in a row for the Wee County against the two sides that put Louth to the sword in last year's championship. First up is a duel with Kildare before Cork make the long trip east. 

The biggest task of all is their final encounter, with Louth on the road to face Dublin at Croke Park. At this stage; supporters, players and management will be hopeful that they have already done enough to survive and won't need to upset the Dubs on home soil to stay in the division.

Of course at this stage, this is just a provisional list. Counties have been given until next week to make observations, but very little, if any changes, are expected to the proposed fixtures. 

Reeling in the Years: Can you see yourself in Arthur's Sporting Archives?

Joe Carroll: Titles keep flowing Olympic hopeful Amy’s way

The Full set of Louth NFL fixtures are below.

NFL Fixtures 2023

Clare vs Louth 

Louth vs Derry

Louth vs Limerick

Meath vs Louth

Louth vs Kildare

Louth vs Cork

Dublin vs Louth 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media