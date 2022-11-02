Louth gardai arrest man and woman in relation to incident which saw 9 week old baby hospitalised

Gardai say that they have arrested a man and woman in relation to an incident in Louth which saw a 9 week old baby hospitalised in September.
The baby is currently in a critical condition after being admitted to Temple Street Hospital in Dublin following the incident.
In a statement a garda spokesperson said:
"Gardaí have arrested two persons in relation to an incident which led to an infant being admitted to CHI at Temple Street, Dublin on the 13th of September, 2022.
"A male in his 30s has been arrested and is currently detained at Drogheda Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
"A female in her 30s has also been arrested and is currently detained at Dundalk Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984."
