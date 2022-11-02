Dundalk cllrs enquire about outdoor showers at Templetown and Blackrock beaches

Councillors at the Dundalk Municipal District November meeting enquired about the possibility of installing outdoor showers at Templetown and Blackrock beaches.

The topic was first raised at the November meeting by Cllr Antoin Watters. Cllr Watters told the meeting that sea swimming has become very popular at Templetown Beach and asked about the possibility of having an outdoor shower installed there. He said that some groups had asked him about the possibility. He asked if even a cold shower could be installed and perhaps a sheltered area for changing. He mentioned that it was brought up before and had been informed that there may be funding available.

Cllr Maria Doyle also told the meeting that she was hoping to have one installed at Blackrock Beach. She told the meeting that with the current popularity of sea swimming it would be great to have one there.

In response, Senior Engineer at Louth County Council, Mark Johnston, said that it might be possible to get funding for such a feature through CLAR or Town and Village Renewal funding. Mr Johnston said that it would require a water connection and similar to the water bottle fillers that were installed in the area, it could be funded under CLAR or Town and Village Renewal funding. Mr Johnston added that it would probably cost around €5,000 for an outdoor shower with cold water and probably €10-15,000 for a heated one.