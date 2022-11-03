Men’s Sheds in Louth to receive funding to help cover running costs

Men's Sheds in Louth are to receive €2,000 each to help cover running costs such as electricity or insurance bills, it has been announced today by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD.

It is part of a package of €800,000 to support Men’s Sheds nationwide. The individual grants will be distributed to the seven Men’s Sheds in Louth via its representative body, the Irish Men’s Sheds Association (IMSA).

Announcing the €800,000 in funding today, Minister Humphreys said: “Our Men’s Sheds provide an absolutely invaluable service in communities the length and breadth of the country. They help tackle isolation and provide a welcoming and comfortable space for men to come together and socialise.

"And as we enter the winter period, the supports that our Men’s Sheds provide are even more important. So I’m delighted to be in a position to support our Men’s Sheds with funding of over €800,000. This will assist our Men’s Sheds with grants of €2,000, which they can use to cover their running costs or carry out small improvements at their premises.”

Welcoming the funding, Enda Egan, CEO of the Irish Men’s Sheds Association, said: “We are delighted with today’s announcement and we’re grateful to Minister Humphreys for her ongoing support for the sheds. Men’s Sheds have really come into their own in recent years and it’s such a boost for us in the Irish Men’s Sheds Association to know that we can use this funding to help our members with their utility and materials bills through this winter.

"This funding will help towards the sustainability of Sheds as many struggle to re-open after Covid; Shed members up and down the country, and their communities will benefit greatly from this funding and I know that the support from Minister Humphreys is much appreciated.”