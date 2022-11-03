Search

03 Nov 2022

Plans progress for 46 unit development at Tom Bellew Avenue in Dundalk

Revised site layout sees reduced car parking spaces and increased cycle parking provision

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

03 Nov 2022 1:33 PM

Plans are progressing for a new housing development at Tom Bellew Avenue and Long Avenue in Dundalk, with the submission by the developer of further information, including a new site plan, that would see the reduction of car parking to 40 spaces including 10 electric vehicle parking spaces and the increase of cycle parking provision to 90 cycle spaces. 

Pangreen Limited applied to Louth County Council in June 2022 for planning permission for the development which if granted, would see the demolition of the existing boundary wall which runs along Long Avenue and Tom Bellew Avenue. The new development would have comprised 23 two bed ground floor apartments and 23 three bed duplexes above accessed via external stairs, to the southern portion of the site, located at the corner of Tom Bellew Avenue and The Long Avenue. 

A decision on the planning application was initially due on 24 July but following a request from the local planning authority of further information on the development, this was delayed. Significant further information was provided to Louth County Council on the planned development on 14 October, with more Significant Further Information provided on 25 October.

The details provided to Louth County Council on the proposed development, includes a revised site layout which altered landscaping and reduced car parking number to 40 spaces, including 10 electric vehicle parking spaces. Cycle parking provision has also been increased to 90 cycle spaces.

Accommodation at the development now comprises 23 three bed duplex units; 18 two bed apartments and four one bed apartments, giving a total of 46 units. A decision is now due on the application by November 21 with submissions due by November 7.

