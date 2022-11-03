Woman arrested in connection with assault on baby girl in Louth released

A woman in his 30s, arrested on Tuesday in connection with the alleged assault of a 9 week old baby girl in Louth, has been released without charge earlier this afternoon gardai have confirmed.
A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
A male in his 30s who was also arrested under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 had previously been released without charge yesterday evening.
A file will also be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in his case.
The baby is currently in a critical condition after being admitted to Temple Street Hospital in Dublin following the incident.
