Dynamites Basketball Club grab impressive victories in North East League

The Dynamites U12 basketball team which defeated East Cavan Eagles in the
The Dynamites U12 boys team, competing in the North East Region Basketball league, had a great 32-20pts victory over East Cavan Eagles Virginia last Sunday.
This win was followed by the Dynamites U14 boys playing their first league game of the season and winning with great style 42-6.
A very young U12 girls squad showed true class in winning by the same scoreline 42-66, while the U14 girls went down by three points against the a strong Virginia outfit, 44-41.
With three of their starting five players fouled out, it was always going to be difficult for the girls, but a great game with lots of skill on show will benefit them going forward.
Dynamites Basketball Club's Mini Academy for U10 Boys and Girls takes place every Saturday morning at 10AM in Dromiskin. Follow the club on Facebook at Dynamites Basketball Club for more details.
