The weekend's Louth GAA fixtures as Junior and U21 action heats up
Thursday 3rd November 2022
HE Fresher Football League Division 2 Group 2
University College Dublin vs DKIT
Belfield (Throw in 7PM)
HE Senior Hurling League Division 3 Group 3
DKIT vs TU Dublin
Dundalk It Grounds (Throw in 7PM)
J2AFC Semi-Final
Naomh Mairtin vs Roche Emmets
Pairc Naomh Mairtin (Throw in 7:30PM)
Friday 4th November 2022
J2AFC Semi-final
St Patrick’s vs Cooley Kickhams
Páirc Eamoin (Throw in 8PM)
J2BFC Final
Sean O’Mahonys vs Mattock Rangers
Darver Pitch 1 (Throw in 7:30PM)
Saturday 5th November 2022
RS Awards - U13 Hurling Tournament Roinn C Final
Boardsmill vs St Fechins GAA
Boardsmill (throw in 12PM)
AIB Leinster Club Intermediate Football Championship
Cooley Kickhams vs Naomh Barróg
Dowdallshill (Throw in 1:30PM)
U16 Division 1 League Final
St Josephs vs St Fechins
Darver Pitch 1 (Throw in 6PM)
U16 Division 3 League Final
Kilkerley Emmets vs Roche Emmets GFC
Darver Pitch 1 (Throw in 4PM)
Sunday 6th November 2022
U21 Group 1
Cooley Kickhams vs Newtown Blues
Fr McEvoy Park (Throw in 2PM)
U21 Group 2
St Brides vs St Patrick’s
Páirc an Chuinnigh (Throw in 2PM)
Clan na nGael vs Naomh Mairtin
Pairc Clan na Gael (Throw in 2PM)
U21 Group 3
Geraldines vs Naomh Fionnbarra
Geraldines (Throw in 2PM)
St. Kevins vs Kilkerley Emmets/Naomh Malachi
Páirc Chaoimhín Naofa (Throw in 2PM)
U21 Group 4
St Fechins vs O’Connells/Stabannon Parnells
Páirc Naomh Feichin (Throw in 2PM)
Mattock Rangers/Hunterstown Rovers vs Glen Emmets
Mattock Rangers/Hunterstown Rovers (2PM)
AIB Leinster Club Senior Football Championship
Na Dúnta vs Ardee St. Mary’s
TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar (Throw in 2PM)
