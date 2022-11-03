Covid19 vaccination pop up clinic in Dundalk this Sunday
A HSE pop-up Covid19 vaccination clinic will operate at the Primary Care Centre, Barrack Street, Dundalk, Co Louth this Sunday 6 November from 10am – 4pm.
The pop-up walk-in Vaccination Clinic clinic is open to anyone over the age of 12.
For any information or advice on COVID-19, go to www.hse.ie/coronavirus.
