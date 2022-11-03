Redemptorist bells arrive back to Dundalk and all are welcome to view them

St Josephs Bells at John Taylors Bell Foundary Loughborough England
St Joseph’s Redemptorist Bells have arrived back to Dundalk, bright shining and refurbished, together with the two new additions ‘Oliver & Moninne.’
The bells, which have their own name, size and sound, will be on view to the public in St Josephs from Thursday morning and Fr Noel Kehoe is extending the invitation to everyone to come and see the bells before they are re-installed into the Belfry tower for the next 100 years or more.
The official ‘Blessing’ of the bells will take place following the 12.30pm mass next Sunday 6th November and will be part of the recording for a Nationwide feature to be broadcasted in early 2023.
The twelve bell names are:
Oliver, Moninne, Maria, Brigid, Teresa, Joseph, Clement, Alphonsus, Michael, Gerard, Peter & Patrick
