Calls for double yellow lines at Mill Rd junction in Dundalk

Cllr John Reilly enquired at the Dundalk Municipal District November meeting, about the possibility of Louth County Council painting double yellow lines at the junction of Mill Road and the Castleblayney Road in Dundalk, as a safety measure, due to the amount of vehicles that park there when pupils are leaving school.

Cllr Reilly told the November meeting that when driving up the Mill Road and proceeding to turn right onto the Castleblayney Road, when the De la Salle school is getting out is "mayhem", adding that "there's cars parked very close to the junction on the left hand side and your whole visibility is blocked and you're edging way out on the road to see what's coming down the Castleblayney Road".

In response Senior Executive Engineer, Mark Johnston, said that they would look at the junction, acknowledging that there is a lot of traffic there when pupils are being dropped off for school, but added that part of the solution to the issue would be Garda enforcement. Mr Johnston suggested that people could perhaps walk 100 metres instead of stopping right at the junction.

He further added that the Council paints double yellow lines at junctions closer to the town centre, but said that they would look into it.