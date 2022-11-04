Search

04 Nov 2022

St Joseph's NS Dundalk raise €400 for SOSAD

Sr Joan Watters Chairperson BOM, Karol Caulfield, Dr Roz Morris Principal St Josephs NS presenting a cheque for €400 to to Mr Peter Nolan of SOSAD proceeds of the Silly Scarf day at the school

Reporter:

Jason Newman

04 Nov 2022 1:33 PM

Representatives from St Joseph's NS recently presented a cheque for €400 to to Mr Peter Nolan of SOSAD, the proceeds of money raised by holding a 'Silly Scarf day' at the school.

Now in its third year running, St. Joseph’s N.S celebrated mental health awareness month in style with their annual well-being week.

On Friday October 21st, the staff and students in St. Josephs N.S wore a silly scarf to school to highlight the importance  of minding their mental health.

There was a collection for SOSAD, a local charity for suicide prevention on the final day. The slogan for the week was ‘Its OK to be Different’ and the activities leading up to the day focused on the importance of being different, developing resilience and understanding our mental health.

Many activities were organised throughout the week, including a peer-mentoring visit from six Coláiste Rís students.

Along with their teacher Irene Lawless, the transition year students visited the school to deliver a programme to the three fifth class groups on the topics of self-esteem, bullying and substance abuse. This was a huge success for all involved. 

Despite the wet start to the day, the Parent’s Association were exceptional helping out with the collection for SOSAD on Friday. 

The parents and students were equally exceptional with their creative silly scarves and kind donations to help such a great cause. Teacher, Karol Caulfield, who organised the week said:

"We want to remove the stigma of talking about our mental health in St. Joseph’s and in the wider community.

"We also want to equip our pupils with the skills to help them lead happy, healthy lives." 

