Mannan Castle Golf Notes: Big turnout for opening 13-hole winter competition

05 Nov 2022

Mannan Castle Golf Course

05 Nov 2022 12:33 PM

MANNAN CASTLE MEN

Weekend 18 Hole Stableford Results 22/10/22: Div 1 Patrick Hoey (PH 11) 37pts, Div 2 Sean McGillick (PH 14) 41pts, Div 3 Steven Taylor (PH  23) 43pts.

MANNAN CASTLE SENIORS

The weekly Tuesday stableford was a day both past and present seniors’ captains were to the fore.

Past captain Terry Doherty was an early starter and began his round with two points on each of the first two holes. A no score on his third was followed with three points on each of his next four holes before two points on his last two holes saw him finish with 20 points.

Present captain Tommy Duffy had three 3-pointers on his card, but a 1-point on his third hole proved to be his undoing, losing on countback to finish second.

Seniors Results 25th October (9-hole handicap): 1st Terry Doherty (13) 20pts c/b, 2nd Tommy Duffy (11) 20pts.

MANNAN CASTLE LADIES

An excellent turnout for the first week of the Winter 13-Hole competition saw some great scores returned throughout the field.

None bettered Mary Cassidy whose four out of five pars came on the front nine. Not even a duck egg later in the card took away from a very fine performance and she was a deserved winner with 28 points.

Louise Hanratty, a player for all seasons, birdied the 3rd and 12th holes and parred seven more to finish in 2nd with 27 points. Margaret Bourke continued the fine play, taking 3rd place on countback from one other on 25 pts.

The Winter League is into the second week, with great enthusiasm and great scores in evidence. The teams have been drawn, so check the noticeboard for up-to-date information.

Winter 13-Hole Weekly Competition 26th October 2022: 1st Mary Cassidy (17) 28 pts, 2nd Louise Hanratty (5) 27 pts, 3rd Margaret Bourke (25) 25 pts c/b.

News

