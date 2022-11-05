Search

05 Nov 2022

Ambulatory gynaecology clinic opens in Our Lady of Lourdes in Drogheda

Opening welcomed by Louth Senator Erin McGreehan

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly with Senator Erin McGreehan

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

05 Nov 2022 7:34 PM

The opening of the ambulatory clinic in Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda on Friday 4 November by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly was welcomed by Louth Senator Erin McGreehan, who attended the opening with the Minister.

Senator McGreehan said that this one-stop-see-and-treat clinic, will play a significant role to improve access to gynaecology, reducing waiting times and improving clinical outcomes for women.

Commenting on the opening of the clinic Senator McGreehan said, “this is really positive news. I have been pushing for this to happen for some time and I would like to thank Minister Donnelly for working with me on this and to the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes hospital for their work in bringing this to a reality.”

“An ambulatory gynaecology clinic will help so many women and dramatically assist with and improve their gynaecological health. This is another example of this government and Fianna Fáíl putting women’s healthcare needs to the fore. This clinic has been promised for some time and Fianna Fáil Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has delivered on this promise.”

News

