05 Nov 2022

Dundalk Gardaí raise funds for Special Olympics Ireland

‘Cops n Donuts’ took place at the Marshes Shopping Centre

Members of Dundalk Special Olympics Club Selling donuts with volunteers and members of Louth Gardai

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

05 Nov 2022 8:33 PM

On Saturday 22 October, ‘Cops n Donuts’ took place at the Marshes Shopping Centre, Dundalk. The event saw Special Olympics Athletes, local volunteers and members of the Community Policing Unit from Dundalk and Drogheda Gardaí, sell donuts to raise funds and increase awareness for Special Olympics Leinster.

Organised by The Law Enforcement Torch Run, an organisation that has been in partnership with Special Olympics for many years. Members of the public were encouraged to purchase a pack of Kellys’ donuts for a great cause and the people of Dundalk did not disappoint raising an amazing €2,217.86 for the local organisation after costs.

Special Olympics Ireland is a sports organisation for people with intellectual disabilities, offering year round training and competition opportunities in over 15 sports. Their vision is for every person with a learning disability to have the opportunity to participate in high quality sport and development activities in their local community, that bring life-changing experiences of increased skills, self-confidence and joy.

Garda Graham Doolin said: “This was our first Cops & Donuts event in Dundalk since the pandemic and we were delighted with the support from customers in the Marshes! Their support will help Special Olympics change the lives of intellectually disabled athletes all over Ireland”

“We are delighted to work with Special Olympics Leinster on this great event and would like to sincerely thank everyone at Kelly’s Donuts, Wexford for their generosity, all the Dundalk Special Olympic Club athletes, volunteers, and the public for their phenomenal support,” Graham continued.

For more information on Special Olympics Leinster or if you would like to get involved in some of their events in the future, please contact Eoin Treanor on eoin.treanor@specialolympics.ie for more information.

