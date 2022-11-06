Inside Track: Walkers will be out in strength in memory of Paddy Clarke

The late Paddy Clarke will be commemorated at a walk taking place next Saturday week, November 12. It’s a fundraiser, the proceeds to go towards the Louth GAA Development Fund.

This is appropriate because in a sporting life during which he dedicated himself almost entirely to the GAA, the Drogheda man, who passed away four years ago, attached great importance to the coaching of players at an early age.

He will, of course, be best remembered for the outstanding success he achieved as a club and county team manager.

He led Louth to National League promotion and also a win in the All-Ireland “B” Championship, while victories in several county championships, most notably with Stabannon Parnells and Mattock Rangers in this county, and St Brigid’s in Dublin, had him constantly in demand.

Eugene Judge, who worked alongside Clarke on the sideline with Louth, is one of the organisers of next week’s walk, which begins at the Glen Emmets clubrooms in Tullyallen at 11am, and takes the route through King William’s Glen, crossing the Boyne at the Obelisk Bridge on the way to Oldbridge House. It’s back then to the starting point.

Said Eugene: “No-one will go hungry. We’ll have refreshments for everyone before they set out, and then when they arrive back there’ll be soup and sandwiches at the Glen Emmets clubhouse.”

Sponsorship cards have been distributed, and returns will be collected on the day. Contributions can also be made on Saturday week.

Eugene adds: “Aside from contributing to what is a worthy cause, those taking part, especially former footballers, can catch up with their adversities of other years, have the craic and maybe try to settle an old argument or two. All are welcome to what should be a great day.”