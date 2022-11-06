16 applicants in Louth to get funding in Night-Time Economy Support Scheme

16 organisations in Louth, including bars and restaurants have successful in their applications for the Night-Time Economy Support Scheme, which will see them getting a share of the €4 million fund to assist in off peak entertainment.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, T.D. has today announced the 433 organisations who were successful in their applications for the scheme. Applications were received from a wide range of venues including pubs, nightclubs, cafés, theatres, arts centres, galleries, museums and retail outlets.

The successful organisations are as follows:

MOTHER HUGHES

TRINITY QUARTER

RUSSELLS SALOON

TOALE'S TAVERNS

CORBETTS BAR

FORTY BAR

IMPERIAL HOTEL DUNDALK

CALLANS RESTAURANT LIMITED

CALLANS BAR

HAUGHNEYS HOLE IN THE WALL

SPIRIT STORE LTD

LOCKUP RECORDS LTD

THE SMUGGLERS REST LTD

THE BARTENDER

THE PUNT

SHARKEYS PUB

There was a high level of interest in this pilot scheme, with over 470 creative and diverse applications submitted for consideration, reflecting the willingness of the night-time economy sector to be innovative and creative in their offerings. Well in excess of 2000 events in every county across the country, have been approved for funding, they include live music, ranging from traditional music to electronic music, DJ nights, theatre, comedy, dance, literature, art and photographic exhibitions.

The Scheme included a specific strand of funding for unlicensed premises such as cafés, dry bars and other suitable venues to support diversification and inclusivity in our Night-Time Economy. Cafés and unlicensed premises have been awarded over €434,000 in funding. Venues in rural towns and villages were also supported and funding was awarded to 252 venues outside of our cities.

The fund has been an important source of employment for Artists and Performers across the country with thousands of employment days generated by this Scheme.

Minister Martin said:

“A vibrant, diverse and inclusive night-time economy is important for our towns and cities, it boosts the local economy, makes our towns and cities more attractive places to visit and to live in. There has been a great reaction from the night-time sector to this pilot scheme. It is also extremely important that we ensure that there is a balance between alcohol and alcohol free activities to ensure that a wider demographic can engage with the Night-Time Economy and it was also really encouraging to see the response from this sector.

“I recently announced that I secured €6 million as part of Budget 2023 to assist the night-time economy sector. I am currently considering the development of further initiatives and we will continue to work with key stakeholders in the Night-Time Economy to examine other opportunities to open up existing venues to more Night-Time Economy activity