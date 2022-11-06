Arts Council seeking Creative Associate to work in Louth

Arts Council seeking Creative Associates to work in up to 32 schools across 10 counties including Louth
The Arts Council is looking to engage 14 Creative Associates to work in up to 32 schools across ten counties, including Louth as part of their Creative Schools initiative.
Individuals or organisations that wish to nominate an individual may apply. Completed applications should be emailed to creativeassociates@artscouncil.ie by 12.00 hours (local time) on Thursday 10 November, 2022 with ‘Application: CA Services for 10 Locations’ in the subject line of the email. Late or incomplete applications will not be considered.
Details including a full information booklet and application form can be found here.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.