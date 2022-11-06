Search

07 Nov 2022

Arts Council seeking Creative Associate to work in Louth

Arts Council seeking Creative Associates to work in up to 32 schools across 10 counties including Louth

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

06 Nov 2022 10:33 PM

The Arts Council is looking to engage 14 Creative Associates to work in up to 32 schools across ten counties, including Louth as part of their Creative Schools initiative.

Individuals or organisations that wish to nominate an individual may apply. Completed applications should be emailed to creativeassociates@artscouncil.ie by 12.00 hours (local time) on Thursday 10 November, 2022 with ‘Application: CA Services for 10 Locations’ in the subject line of the email. Late or incomplete applications will not be considered. 

Details including a full information booklet and application form can be found here.

