07 Nov 2022

Dundalk based Digiweb celebrates 25 years connecting Irish homes

Digiweb provides broadband and telephone services in every county nationwide

Dundalk based Digiweb celebrates 25 years connecting Irish homes

Pictured (l-r) Declan Campbell, Sinead Murphy, Olivia Purton, Brendan McGahon, Mark Dowdall

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

07 Nov 2022 2:33 PM

Digiweb, Ireland’s highest rated internet service provider, is celebrating 25 years of delivering broadband to homes nationwide.

Founded by entrepreneur Colm Piercy in 1997, Dundalk based Digiweb’s enduring success is remarkable in a market dominated by large multinational operators with massive marketing budgets. Without these cosmetic bells and whistles, the 25-year milestone has been achieved through Digiweb’s dedication to delivering more than just a broadband package to its customers.

Service is at the core of Digiweb’s enduring success, and the Digiweb team takes great pride in bucking the trend when it comes to customer service and telecoms. The company is Ireland’s top ranked internet provider on Trustpilot based on over 4,200 reviews.

“Digiweb’s mission is to provide customers with a fast, reliable, internet connection at a reasonable price, supported by customer-focused, Irish-based staff. This mission has really hit home with Irish customers over the years.” said Managing Director, Declan Campbell.

“The reliability of your home broadband connection has never been so important; as is the knowledge that, should you need to contact your broadband provider, they are there for you and you can trust them to help you.” Digiweb MD, Campbell, continued, “Our team’s commitment to rapid delivery, outstanding customer support and service, and quick resolution is absolute.

“Our customers recognise the service as exceptional and that is why they continuously acknowledge our people in online reviews. With such effort and an ever-evolving product offering, the prospect of another successful 25 years in business looks promising.”

Digiweb provides broadband and telephone services in every county nationwide. Visit www.digiweb.ie for more information.

