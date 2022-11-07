PHOTOS: Blackrock AC brings community cheer (and fear!) with Halloween Fun Run

Click the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery
Blackrock AC were delighted to host the return of their annual Halloween Fun Run at the Blackrock Community Centre on Bank Holiday Monday 31st October – Halloween morning. Upwards of 60 participants completed the 3k run which followed the traditional route from Blackrock Park, through Rathmount; along the main street in Blackrock and finishing at the community centre.
First man home was Oisin Curran from Blackrock AC, followed closely by Louis Behan. The boys had been neck and neck at the head of the field throughout the run. Rachel Clarke also of Blackrock AC led home the Girls with a typically determined run.
There were some fabulous costumes on display from both the participating children and the accompanying adults. The Blackrock AC Committee hosted the main event (post run treats) at the Community Centre post run where the children and adults alike could enjoy a well-deserved treat and bask in their achievements.
Blackrock AC training continues at the following times with new members welcome: Monday: Age 6-8 @ DSC 6pm – 7pm; Age 9+ @ DKIT Playing Fields 6 30pm – 7 30 pm; Thursday: All ages @ DKIT Sport 6pm – 7pm.
