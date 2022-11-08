Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday 8 November 2022

The death has occurred of Willie (Bill) Reilly of Richmond, London and formerly Milltown Grange, Dromiskin, Louth

Peacefully, in his 87th year, on 4 November 2022,in the care of the wonderful staff of Kingston Hospital (London). Uachtarán Cumann Lúthchleas Gael Loanain. Beloved husband of Irena. Predeceased by his first wife Ann (June 2016) and daughter Jean (Sept 2018), his parents Mary and Thomas and his brothers Kevin and Tommy.

Forever loved and dearly missed by his wife, sister-in-law Madge Reilly, his nieces Siobhán Allen and Róisín O’Broin, nephews Damian, Liam and Tomás, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Willie will also be missed by his wide circle of friends in London GAA, serving as their current President, his club Brothers Pearse GAA (London), Louth GAA and his home club of St. Joseph’s GFC.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Brian Allport of Carrickaneena House, Mountpleasant, Dundalk, Louth

On Sunday 6 November 2022, peacefully, at Silver Stream Nursing Home, Dundalk. Brian, beloved husband of Susan (Susie) (née Donald) and dear dad of Mark, Philip and Hannah. Predeceased by his parents Fred and Leila, sister Iris and his loving grandson Ross. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brothers Jonathan and David, sisters Janette, Ruth, Dinah, Jael, Eunice and Rachel, son in-law Adrian, daughters in-law Oonagh and Heather, his adored grandchildren Myles, Scott, Karl, Ryan, David and Lauren, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, extended family relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at the family residence, Carrickaneena House, from Thursday 12 noon to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to Dardistown Crematorium Dublin arriving for funeral service at 1pm. House private on Friday by family request. A Memorial service will take place on Saturday 12th November at 3pm in Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses Dundalk.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Sally (Sarah) Baylon (née Fullerton) of Shalom House, Townspark, Ardee, Co. Louth and late of Sleadrin, Buncrana, Co. Donegal



On 7 November 2022, peacefully but suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by her son Peter, her parents, brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Peter, daughters Lorraine and Saleine, brothers and sisters, grandchildren Peter, Callum, Keisha, Ciaran and Summer, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in--law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday and Wednesday from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 9.15 am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.00 am. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a local charity of your choice. House private on Thursday morning.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Amanda (Mandy) Courtney (née McCormick) of 23 Dundrum Road, Tassagh, Armagh / Dundalk, Louth



On 7 November 2022, peacefully in the loving care of her devoted family Amanda (Mandy) RIP. Loving wife to Stephen and devoted mummy to James and Shane. Beloved daughter of the late Bernie and Michael RIP. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons, brothers Gavin and Michael, mother in law Eileen father in law Noel and the entire family circle and many friends.

Her remains will leave her late residence 23 Dundrum Rd on Wednesday to arrive at St Joseph's (Redemptorist) Church Dundalk for 12 noon requiem mass. Burial afterwards to St Patrick's Cemetery, Keady arriving approx 3pm. House private to family from 10pm on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary Mc Donnell(née Brennan) of Mayfield Drive, Haggardstown, Dundalk, Louth

On 7 November 2022, peacefully at home. Predeceased by her parents Owen and Mary, brother Oliver and sister Teresa Maddy. Very deeply regretted by her loving family sons Paul, Mark, Dean and Jason, daughters in law Susan and Caroline, son in law Paul, grandchildren Mark, Scott, Shauna, Ciara,and Amy, sisters Margaret Kelly, Briege Traynor and Patricia Conlon, brother Seamus, nephews, nieces extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Tuesday from 3pm till 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am (driving via her late residence) to Saint Fursey's Church, Haggardstown arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

May she rest in peace









