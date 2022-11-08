Planning granted for new two storey supermarket in Dundalk

Planning granted for new two storey Lidl in Dundalk
Louth County Council has granted conditional planning permission for a new two storey supermarket with ancillary off-licence sales area and integrated coffee shop unit in Dundalk.
Lidl Ireland GmbH has been given the go ahead for a development at Tom Bellew Avenue & Bóthar an Iarainn, The Long Avenue, Dundalk, that will see the demolition of all boundary walls and the construction of a two storey discount food store (supermarket) with ancillary off-licence sales area and 'Deposit Return Scheme' room for the recycling of aluminium cans and plastic bottles, and an integrated coffee shop unit.
The planning application also provides for the provision of 136 surface level car parking spaces, including two dedicated Electrical Vehicle (EV) charging spaces with circa 20% of other parking spaces to be pre-wired for future EV parking, and 20 cycle parking spaces. Access to the planned development is via Tom Bellew Avenue.
The planning application for the development had been submitted on 30 May of this year, with the local authority seeking Further Information on the development in July. Following the submission of Further Information on 14 October, Louth County Council granted planning permission on 4 November, subject to 11 conditions.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.