Search

08 Nov 2022

Planning granted for new two storey supermarket in Dundalk

Planned development also has an integrated coffee shop unit

Planning granted for new two storey supermarket in Dundalk

Planning granted for new two storey Lidl in Dundalk

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

08 Nov 2022 2:33 PM

Louth County Council has granted conditional planning permission for a new two storey supermarket with ancillary off-licence sales area and integrated coffee shop unit in Dundalk.

Lidl Ireland GmbH has been given the go ahead for a development at Tom Bellew Avenue & Bóthar an Iarainn, The Long Avenue, Dundalk, that will see the demolition of all boundary walls and the construction of a two storey discount food store (supermarket) with ancillary off-licence sales area and 'Deposit Return Scheme' room for the recycling of aluminium cans and plastic bottles, and an integrated coffee shop unit.  

The planning application also provides for the provision of 136 surface level car parking spaces, including two dedicated Electrical Vehicle (EV) charging spaces with circa 20% of other parking spaces to be pre-wired for future EV parking, and 20 cycle parking spaces. Access to the planned development is via Tom Bellew Avenue.

The planning application for the development had been submitted on 30 May of this year, with the local authority seeking Further Information on the development in July. Following the submission of Further Information on 14 October, Louth County Council granted planning permission on 4 November, subject to 11 conditions.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media