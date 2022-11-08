Search

08 Nov 2022

Shaskeen to return to Oriel Centre at Dundalk Gaol this month

Saturday 19 November at 7.30 pm

Shaskeen to return to Oriel Centre at Dundalk Gaol this month

Shaskeen to return to Oriel Centre at Dundalk Gaol this month

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

08 Nov 2022 8:33 PM

Shaskeen, the happy custodians of Irish music for half a century will be performing at The Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol on Saturday 19 November 2022 at 7.30 pm.

With plenty of jigs, reels, songs and banter, you will not find a contemporary, Irish traditional group who engage with and entertain an audience as brilliantly as Shaskeen. The band has an abundance of heritage, cultural context, longevity and experience. Shaskeen is a band of genuinely skilled musicians, no gimmickry, just instrument wizards, great variety in the repertoire, beautiful songs, a fierce and collective drive, with mighty energy.

Shaskeen has made seventeen records, toured extensively throughout Ireland, UK, all over Europe, and north America, with sold-out venues. Tickets are available at www.orielcentre.ie or by phone at 042 9328887.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media