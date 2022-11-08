Aura Leisure Dundalk named as one of Ireland's Best Workplaces in 2022

The Aura Holohan Group says it is proud to announce that it has once again officially been certified as a Great Place to Work 2022-23, after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute Ireland. The accreditation process is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience.

The group says its people engagement programmes sets it apart in the sports and leisure industry as it places its people firmly at the heart of what it does. It says it regularly seek feedback from its teams through these programmes and has implemented a wide range of initiatives that help to motivate and engage its teams to deliver their best for the business. It says that achieving this independent certification from Great Place to Work® Institute Ireland demonstrates to the group that its people endorse and support its culture, values and mission.

Executive Chairman of the Aura Holohan Group Gar Holohan said, "Our unique selling point is our people. You cannot have engaged and loyal customers if you don’t have engaged and passionate staff. We are on a mission to increase community-wide participation in sport, fitness and exercise activities in Ireland and to help people live healthier and happier lives.

"And we are very fortunate to have attracted a team of people who are passionate ambassadors for this mission. That is why we put a huge amount of our resources into focusing on or values and purpose, which in turns makes Aura a great place to be for both our staff and our customers."

The Aura Holohan Group is one of the largest employers in the Irish leisure sector. The brands within the Group include ten Aura Leisure Centres, five Anytime Fitness Clubs nationwide, as well as DKIT Sport in Dundalk and a Support Office in Dublin where they also operate Holohan Leisure Consultancy.

The group is Ireland's foremost specialist in the management of sports & leisure facilities, focusing on quality award winning services across all operations. The Aura Swim Academy is Ireland’s largest swimming academy with over 12,000 children attending lessons each week. The Aura Holohan Group has won numerous national awards for Disability Inclusion, Health and Safety, Environmental Management and Quality Systems.