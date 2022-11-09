North Louth: Drogheda Implementation Plan receives €350,000 in funding

The Drogheda Implementation Plan is to receive €350,000 in funding as part of the Dormant Accounts Action Plan 2023.

The plan was launched last year and recommends a number of steps that can be taken in the town to curb crime, increase community engagement and provide supports to local groups.

The Dormant Accounts Action Plan is a €54.5 million package aimed at disadvantaged communities and vulnerable groups across the country.

The Action Plan sets out 44 initiatives across nine Government Departments, all of which are designed to support communities at a grassroots level.

From providing sporting and educational opportunities to our young people, to delivering projects for our elderly, disabled, marginalised and disadvantaged – the Action Plan aims to support those who need it most.

Funding for the Action Plan comes from unclaimed accounts in credit institutions (i.e. banks, building societies and An Post), as well as unclaimed life assurance policies in insurance undertakings.

The Action Plan was launched today at the Cherry Orchard Equine Centre by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, Minister of State at the Department of Rural Community Development, Joe O’Brien TD, and Minister for Sport, Jack Chambers TD and Minister for Disabilities, Anne Rabbitte TD

Launching the Action Plan today, Minister Heather Humphreys said:

“The Dormant Accounts Action Plan is a major initiative that aims to support communities at a grassroots level.

“The €54.5 million funding we are announcing today will benefit and support our young people, our elderly, people with disabilities, carers, as well as our marginalised and disadvantaged groups.

“The 44 projects that make up the plan have been put forward by 9 different Government Departments. These projects will help communities that suffer from disadvantage to overcome the challenges they face.

“And they will also provide great opportunities for people of all ages in terms of education, health and employment.”

Minister O’Brien stated:

“The 2023 Action Plan provides funding of €54.5 million to help address disadvantage right across Ireland. The 44 measures approved for funding will help to address a diverse range of issues such as Traveller equality, youth disadvantage, migrant integration and probation support to prevent re-offending.

“Dormant Accounts funding makes a real difference to individuals and communities right across the country. The 2023 Action Plan being published today will help ensure that we can continue to support those who need it most during these challenging times.

“I had written to all Ministers asking that they give specific consideration to measures that would support Travellers therefore I am particularly pleased to see that €3.8 million is allocated for Traveller initiatives and services across five departments”.

Minister Rabbitte concluded:

"I'm glad to see such a big investment in supports for people with disabilities and family carers in the distribution of Dormant Accounts Funding announced today. It is another example of how we are working across government to ensure people with disabilities are supported in their communities, particularly on their journey toward employment, self-employment, or further education.

“I think it is clear from the initiatives detailed in the Action Plan 2023, that there is a focus on empowering some of our most vulnerable, helping them achieve their goals, bolstering both their confidence and their skillset."