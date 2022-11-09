Over €9m in legal aid paid out in Louth

Over nine million euro has been paid out to legal representatives in Louth under the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme over the last five years.

The figures released to the Dundalk Democrat by the Department of Justice under Freedom of Information (FOI) showed a total of €4,077,548 was paid out at the Circuit Court level in Louth from the years 2017-2021.

Meanwhile, €4,998,727 was paid out to solicitors and barristers at the District Court level in the county during the same period.

Free legal aid can be granted to someone who has been charged with a criminal offence and is due to appear in court, they can apply to the judge for legal aid on the day.

Applicants have to fill in a financial means form and if deemed eligible by the presiding judge will be assigned a solicitor there and then.

A legal aid certificate entitles successful applicants to free legal aid for the fees, costs or expenses to prepare and conduct their defence.

€1,114,861 was paid out to solicitors and barristers during 2021 relating to defendants before the District Court.

The total amount of money paid last year compares to €995,157 in 2020, €952,761 in 2019 and €1,179,894 in 2018 and €756,052 in 2017.

At the Circuit Court level €711,812 was paid out last year compared to €820,815 in 2020, €951,857 in 2019; €907,220 in 2018 and €685,843 in 2017.

Taken together the most expensive year overall was 2018 with 2,087,114 spent, followed by 1,904,618 in 2019; 1,826,673 in 2021; 1,815,973 in 2020 and 1,441,896 in 2017.

As part of the FOI the Democrat also sought a general breakdown of what the money was used for, i.e. mileage and subsistence for legal professionals visiting clients, photocopying, translation services, medical reports and technical reports; but was told that:

“The Department does not hold records specifying the breakdown that you have requested.”